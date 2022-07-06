Grilled Salmon with Red Pepper Relish

We love the sweetness and bright hue red bell peppers add to the relish here, but you can substitute with yellow or orange peppers, too. Skip green peppers, though, as they may be too bitter for this dish.

Adam Dolge Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: Carson Downing

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high. 

  • Oil the grill rack. Sprinkle salmon with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Grill, flipping once, until browned and the fish flakes easily with a fork, 6 to 12 minutes, depending on thickness. Grill bell peppers, onion and jalapeño, turning as needed, until just charred, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly. 

  • Coarsely chop the bell peppers and onions and mince the jalapeño (remove seeds if desired). Whisk lime juice, oil, agave and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add cilantro, capers and the vegetables and toss to combine. Serve the salmon with the relish.

4 oz. salmon & 2/3 cup relish
317 calories; protein 35g; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 8g; added sugar 4g; fat 14g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 80mg; vitamin a iu 3159IU; vitamin b3 niacin 13mg; vitamin b12 7mcg; vitamin c 125mg; vitamin d iu 652IU; vitamin e iu 6IU; folate 67mg; vitamin k 10mg; sodium 395mg; calcium 78mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 62mg; phosphorus 496mg; potassium 861mg; zinc 1mg; omega 3 fatty acid 2g; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 19mg; selenium 55mcg.
