Grilled Salmon with Red Pepper Relish
We love the sweetness and bright hue red bell peppers add to the relish here, but you can substitute with yellow or orange peppers, too. Skip green peppers, though, as they may be too bitter for this dish.
EatingWell.com, July 2022
Credit: Carson Downing
Serving Size:4 oz. salmon & 2/3 cup relish
Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 35g; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 8g; added sugar 4g; fat 14g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 80mg; vitamin a iu 3159IU; vitamin b3 niacin 13mg; vitamin b12 7mcg; vitamin c 125mg; vitamin d iu 652IU; vitamin e iu 6IU; folate 67mg; vitamin k 10mg; sodium 395mg; calcium 78mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 62mg; phosphorus 496mg; potassium 861mg; zinc 1mg; omega 3 fatty acid 2g; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 19mg; selenium 55mcg.