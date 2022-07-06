Strawberry Waffles

These strawberry waffles are light and fluffy, with little tart bits of strawberry throughout. The sweet strawberry topping adds an extra layer of fruitiness.

Amanda Stanfield Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Finely chop 8 ounces (about 2 cups) strawberries; set aside for batter. Quarter the remaining strawberries; set aside for sauce.

  • Preheat waffle iron to medium-high. Whisk all-purpose flour, pastry flour, sugar, baking powder and salt together in a large bowl until well combined. Add buttermilk, butter, vanilla and eggs to the flour mixture, stirring until just combined and evenly moistened (some lumps may remain). Fold in the finely chopped strawberries.

  • Lightly coat the waffle iron with cooking spray; spoon on about 3/4 cup batter. Cook until golden brown and crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Repeat the process with the remaining batter.

  • Meanwhile, combine the quartered strawberries and lemon zest in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring often, until the strawberries release their juices, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in maple syrup. Whisk water and cornstarch together in a small bowl; add to the strawberry mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Serve the waffles with the sauce.

To make ahead

Wrap cooled waffles individually in plastic wrap and place in a freezer-safe container; freeze for up to 2 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 large waffle & about 1/4 cup strawberry sauce
Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 63g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 22g; added sugar 12g; fat 11g; saturated fat 6g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 85mg; vitamin a iu 377IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 80mg; vitamin d iu 14IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 119mg; vitamin k 4mg; sodium 358mg; calcium 335mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 2mg; magnesium 96mg; phosphorus 159mg; potassium 397mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 4mg; selenium 16mcg.
