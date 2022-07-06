Blueberry Almond-Milk Pancakes

These blueberry almond-milk pancakes offer a tasty start to your day. Whole-wheat flour adds fiber and a nutty taste that complements the flavor of almond milk. Juicy blueberries add sweetness in every bite.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: Jen Causey

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt together in a large bowl.

  • Whisk almond milk (or other milk), egg, sugar, 1 tablespoon oil, lemon zest and vanilla together in a medium bowl; add to the flour mixture and stir until just combined. Fold in 1 cup blueberries.

  • Heat a griddle to 350°F (or heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat); brush with a little of the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Working in batches if needed, spoon a heaping 1/4 cup batter for each pancake onto the griddle (or pan); cook until the tops are covered with bubbles, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown on the bottoms, about 2 minutes. Repeat with the remaining batter, brushing the griddle (or pan) with oil as needed.

  • Top the pancakes with the remaining 1/2 cup blueberries; garnish with additional lemon zest, if desired. Serve with maple syrup and almonds, if using.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 pancakes
Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 42g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 12g; added sugar 8g; fat 8g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 37mg; vitamin a iu 231IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 5mg; vitamin d iu 38IU; vitamin e iu 7IU; folate 54mg; vitamin k 13mg; sodium 475mg; calcium 316mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 40mg; phosphorus 185mg; potassium 161mg; zinc 1mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 3mg; selenium 22mcg.
