Grilled Tequila-Lime Chicken Salad

Cilantro, citrus and tequila combine for a zesty sauce that does double duty here—half is used to marinate the chicken and the other half is used for the salad dressing. If you'd prefer not to use tequila, substitute 1 tablespoon each orange and lime juice.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6

  • Place cilantro, orange zest and juice, lime zest and juice, garlic, agave, tequila, salt and pepper in a blender. Blend until smooth. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in oil. Transfer half of the dressing to a 1-gallon sealable bag or nonreactive baking dish, reserve the other half for serving. Add chicken to the bag (or dish) and turn to coat. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, preheat grill to high.

  • Remove the chicken from the marinade (discard the marinade). Oil the grill rack. Grill the chicken, flipping once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165°F, 6 to 8 minutes.   

  • Combine romaine and cabbage in a large bowl. Top with the chicken, avocado, beans, and tomatoes. Drizzle with the reserved dressing. Garnish with cilantro and sprinkle with tortilla chips, if desired.

Serving Size:
1 2/3 cups
Per Serving:
464 calories; protein 33g; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 10g; sugars 9g; added sugar 4g; fat 25g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 16g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 65mg; vitamin a iu 3439IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 55mg; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 132mg; vitamin k 91mg; sodium 257mg; calcium 92mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 3mg; magnesium 69mg; phosphorus 125mg; potassium 799mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 3g; niacin equivalents 3mg; selenium 1mcg.
