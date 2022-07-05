Grilled Tequila-Lime Chicken Salad
Cilantro, citrus and tequila combine for a zesty sauce that does double duty here—half is used to marinate the chicken and the other half is used for the salad dressing. If you'd prefer not to use tequila, substitute 1 tablespoon each orange and lime juice.
EatingWell.com, July 2022
Credit: Jacob Fox
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 2/3 cups
Per Serving:
464 calories; protein 33g; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 10g; sugars 9g; added sugar 4g; fat 25g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 16g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 65mg; vitamin a iu 3439IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 55mg; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 132mg; vitamin k 91mg; sodium 257mg; calcium 92mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 3mg; magnesium 69mg; phosphorus 125mg; potassium 799mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 3g; niacin equivalents 3mg; selenium 1mcg.