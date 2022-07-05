Stir-Fried Teriyaki Shrimp Noodles

This stir-fry is on the table super fast thanks to quick-cooking vegetables, par-cooked noodles, cooked shrimp and teriyaki sauce.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large flat-bottom wok or cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons oil, onion and ginger; cook, stirring, until starting to brown, 1 to 3 minutes. Add zucchini and squash; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly charred, about 2 minutes. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring constantly, until they start to burst, about 1 minute. Transfer the vegetables to a large bowl. 

  • Add 1 tablespoon oil and shrimp to the pan; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Transfer the shrimp to the bowl with the vegetables. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and soba noodles. Cook, stirring occasionally, until hot, about 1 minute. Add the vegetables, shrimp, teriyaki sauce and soy sauce. Cook, stirring, until hot, about 2 minutes. Serve the noodles garnished with scallions and sesame seeds, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 cups
Per Serving:
428 calories; protein 36g; carbohydrates 39g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 7g; added sugar 2g; fat 14g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 5g; cholesterol 214mg; vitamin a iu 507IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 24mg; vitamin d iu 5IU; vitamin e iu 4IU; folate 37mg; vitamin k 7mg; sodium 912mg; calcium 155mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 70mg; phosphorus 327mg; potassium 680mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 4g; niacin equivalents 4mg.
