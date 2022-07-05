Tandoori-Spiced Grilled Chicken Thighs with Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce

Tandoori refers to proteins marinated in a spiced yogurt mixture then roasted in a clay oven called a tandoor. If you can't find a tandoor spice blend, curry powder would also be delicious. Serve these spicy, juicy grilled chicken thighs with a simple salad and naan or rice.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: Carson Downing

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to high.

  • Whisk 1 cup yogurt, spice blend, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, oil, garlic, ginger and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add chicken to the large bowl and stir to coat.

  • Reduce heat to medium-high. Oil the grill rack. Remove the chicken from the marinade, letting excess drip off (discard the marinade). Grill the chicken, turning frequently, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 165°F, 10 to 14 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining pinch of salt. 

  • Meanwhile, mix cucumber with the remaining 1/4 cup yogurt and 2 teaspoons lemon juice in a small bowl. Serve with the chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. chicken & 2 tbsp. Sauce
Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 4g; sugars 3g; fat 14g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 4g; cholesterol 116mg; vitamin a iu 40IU; vitamin b3 niacin 5mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 3mg; vitamin d iu 6IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 10mg; vitamin k 4mg; sodium 484mg; calcium 88mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 30mg; phosphorus 289mg; potassium 349mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 4g; niacin equivalents 9mg; selenium 29mcg.
