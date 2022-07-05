Crispy Beet Fries with Feta

These crispy beet fries are tossed in fresh herbs and briny feta cheese. They get nice and crispy on the outside thanks to the air fryer. Mixing up the color of the beets isn't necessary, but adds a wow factor.

Adam Dolge Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: Alexandra Shytsman

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 400°F for 5 minutes. Cut beets into 1/2-inch-thick sticks; toss in a medium bowl with oil, salt and pepper. Working in batches if needed, carefully transfer the beets to the fryer basket; cook, tossing once, until golden brown and crispy, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer to a serving plate; repeat with remaining beets, if needed.

  • Meanwhile, combine feta, oregano, parsley and lemon zest in a small bowl. Spoon over the cooked beets and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 12g; fat 5g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 6mg; vitamin a iu 186IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 11mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 189mg; vitamin k 16mg; sodium 344mg; calcium 70mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 42mg; phosphorus 93mg; potassium 569mg; zinc 1mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 2mcg.
