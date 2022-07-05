Chile-Garlic Dressing

This simple chile-garlic salad dressing has garlic-forward flavor with mild heat from crushed red pepper. Pair it with any greens, from spicy arugula to mild butterhead lettuce.

Devon O'Brien Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Gallery

Credit: Sonia Bozzo

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
7

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, garlic, honey, salt and crushed red pepper together in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in oil until emulsified.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
146 calories; carbohydrates 1g; sugars 1g; added sugar 1g; fat 16g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 5g; vitamin a iu 54IU; vitamin e iu 4IU; vitamin k 12mg; sodium 137mg; calcium 2mg; phosphorus 2mg; potassium 7mg; omega 3 fatty acid 2g; omega 6 fatty acid 3g.
