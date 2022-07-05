Sweet Potato Waffles

These sweet potato waffles are gluten-free thanks to gluten-free oats as a base. They are crispy on the outside and sweet and creamy on the inside, with just a hint of orange and spice.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Credit: Jen Causey

30 mins
45 mins
6

  • Pierce sweet potatoes all over with a fork; place on a microwavable plate and microwave on High until just tender, about 10 minutes. Cover with a kitchen towel and let rest for 5 minutes. Peel the sweet potatoes, discarding skins; place the flesh in a medium bowl and mash with a fork (you should have about 1 1/2 cups). Let cool for 5 minutes.

  • Process oats in a blender until finely ground, about 30 seconds. Add baking powder, pumpkin pie spice and salt; process until combined, about 10 seconds. Add the sweet potatoes, eggs, buttermilk, oil, orange zest and vanilla; process until combined, about 30 seconds, stopping to scrape down the sides of the blender as needed (the batter will be thick but pourable).

  • Preheat a waffle iron to high; coat with cooking spray. Spoon on about 3/4 cup batter; cook until golden brown and crispy, about 5 minutes. Repeat the process with cooking spray and the remaining batter. Serve with maple syrup and pecans, if desired.

1 large waffle or 2 small waffles
229 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 32g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 8g; fat 8g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 96mg; vitamin a iu 13072IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 12mg; vitamin d iu 21IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 20mg; vitamin k 4mg; sodium 434mg; calcium 209mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 45mg; phosphorus 239mg; potassium 394mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 9mcg.
