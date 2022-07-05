Sweet Potato Waffles
These sweet potato waffles are gluten-free thanks to gluten-free oats as a base. They are crispy on the outside and sweet and creamy on the inside, with just a hint of orange and spice.
EatingWell.com, July 2022
Gallery
Credit: Jen Causey
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 large waffle or 2 small waffles
Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 32g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 8g; fat 8g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 96mg; vitamin a iu 13072IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 12mg; vitamin d iu 21IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 20mg; vitamin k 4mg; sodium 434mg; calcium 209mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 45mg; phosphorus 239mg; potassium 394mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 9mcg.