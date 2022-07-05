Banana Overnight Oats

The banana flavor comes through perfectly in these banana overnight oats. Pecan butter has a delicate flavor that complements the flavors nicely, but you can also easily swap it out for any nut butter.

Liv Dansky Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place 1 banana in a large bowl; mash with a fork until smooth. Add milk, oats, 1/4 cup pecan (or almond) butter, yogurt, chia seeds, honey and salt; stir to combine. Divide the mixture among 4 bowls or half-pint jars. Cover and refrigerate until the mixture is thickened and the oats are tender, at least 8 hours or up to 3 days.

  • Slice the remaining banana. Top the oats evenly with the sliced banana and the remaining 1/4 cup pecan (or almond) butter. Garnish with raspberries, if desired.

To make ahead

Prepare oats (Step 1) and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Garnish just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
417 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 42g; dietary fiber 9g; sugars 12g; added sugar 4g; fat 26g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 2mg; vitamin a iu 229IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 5mg; vitamin d iu 55IU; vitamin e iu 8IU; folate 17mg; sodium 246mg; calcium 319mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 2mg; magnesium 74mg; phosphorus 180mg; potassium 424mg; zinc 1mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 5mcg.
