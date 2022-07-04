Zucchini Parmesan Casserole

This is an excellent veggie side dish for summer, when zucchini are abundant. A topping of crunchy panko breadcrumbs contrasts with the delicate squash, and onion, garlic powder, Italian seasoning and crushed red pepper pack this casserole with flavor. Melty Parmesan cheese is in the mix to bring it all together. Affordable and easy to throw together with ingredients you likely already have on hand, this casserole is perfect for almost any indoor or outdoor summer spread.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Brie Passano

15 mins
1 hr 10 mins
8

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly coat an 8-inch-square baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Stir zucchini, onion, Parmesan, flour, salt, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, pepper and crushed red pepper together in a large bowl. Spread the mixture in the prepared baking dish and cover with foil. 

  • Bake until bubbling and the squash is tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Drizzle pesto over the casserole. Toss breadcrumbs and oil together in a small bowl. Sprinkle over the casserole. Bake, uncovered, until the topping is golden, about 15 minutes more. Sprinkle with basil, if desired.

1/2 cup
115 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 3g; fat 7g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 4mg; vitamin a iu 424IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 16mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 31mg; vitamin k 24mg; sodium 358mg; calcium 77mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 23mg; phosphorus 83mg; potassium 273mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; selenium 3mcg.
