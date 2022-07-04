Zucchini Parmesan Casserole
This is an excellent veggie side dish for summer, when zucchini are abundant. A topping of crunchy panko breadcrumbs contrasts with the delicate squash, and onion, garlic powder, Italian seasoning and crushed red pepper pack this casserole with flavor. Melty Parmesan cheese is in the mix to bring it all together. Affordable and easy to throw together with ingredients you likely already have on hand, this casserole is perfect for almost any indoor or outdoor summer spread.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Credit: Brie Passano
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup
Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 3g; fat 7g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 4mg; vitamin a iu 424IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 16mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 31mg; vitamin k 24mg; sodium 358mg; calcium 77mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 23mg; phosphorus 83mg; potassium 273mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; selenium 3mcg.