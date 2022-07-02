Lemon-Blueberry Nice Cream

Nice cream is for everyone, regardless of dietary restrictions. This dairy- and lactose-free, no- added-sugar version requires only five ingredients, including cold water, and comes together as fast as the blades in your food processor can spin. It's bright with blueberries and creamy from bananas, making it a simple and easy dessert with a good dose of dietary fiber—how much more can you ask from a delicious frozen summer dessert?

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place frozen banana slices, lemon juice and vanilla in a food processor. Process until smooth, adding cold water to loosen the mixture, if necessary. Transfer to a bowl; stir in frozen blueberries. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 1 month.

    Advertisement

To make ahead

Store in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
generous 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 14g; fat 1g; vitamin a iu 71IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 14mg; folate 23mg; vitamin k 5mg; sodium 2mg; calcium 8mg; chromium 1mcg; magnesium 26mg; phosphorus 24mg; potassium 349mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 1mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/03/2022