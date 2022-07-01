20-Minute Honey-Mustard Chicken Cutlets
There are a few flavor combinations that are always craveworthy. Honey and mustard with chicken never gets old. This recipe uses only one pan for both the cutlets and the luscious sweet and savory sauce, which has a low-sodium broth base. The best part: it can be on the table in 20 minutes.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Brie Passano
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cutlet & about 1 1/2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 8g; sugars 7g; added sugar 6g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 83mg; vitamin a iu 36IU; vitamin b3 niacin 11mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 11mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 400mg; calcium 13mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 33mg; phosphorus 244mg; potassium 393mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 16mg; selenium 26mcg.