20-Minute Honey-Mustard Chicken Cutlets

There are a few flavor combinations that are always craveworthy. Honey and mustard with chicken never gets old. This recipe uses only one pan for both the cutlets and the luscious sweet and savory sauce, which has a low-sodium broth base. The best part: it can be on the table in 20 minutes.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir dry mustard, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper together in a small bowl. Sprinkle the mixture on both sides of chicken.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until browned and just cooked through, about 6 minutes total. Transfer to a plate.

  • Increase heat to medium-high and whisk broth, honey, brown mustard, onion powder and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in the pan. Cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the liquid has reduced to about 1/3 cup, 1 to 2 minutes (the sauce should be thick). Return the chicken and any accumulated juices to the pan and turn to coat with the sauce. Serve the chicken topped with the sauce. Garnish with chives, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cutlet & about 1 1/2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 8g; sugars 7g; added sugar 6g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 83mg; vitamin a iu 36IU; vitamin b3 niacin 11mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 11mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 400mg; calcium 13mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 33mg; phosphorus 244mg; potassium 393mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 16mg; selenium 26mcg.
