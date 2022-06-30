Sumo Orange Vinaigrette

This Sumo orange salad dressing is the perfect combination of sweet, tart and savory. The fruit's mandarin-citrus flavor profile is highlighted by using its juice, zest and rice vinegar, while soy sauce gives the vinaigrette a hint of umami goodness. Drizzle over leafy greens with chunks of avocado and Sumo orange segments, or whatever salad you like best.

Jessica Yoon Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jillian Atkinson

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine orange zest, orange juice, olive oil, grapeseed (or canola) oil, rice vinegar and soy sauce in a small bowl or a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Whisk or shake until well blended.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 1 week. Let stand at room temperature for a few minutes and shake well before using.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
127 calories; carbohydrates 1g; sugars 1g; fat 14g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 5g; vitamin a iu 17IU; vitamin c 4mg; vitamin e iu 4IU; folate 3mg; sodium 36mg; calcium 2mg; magnesium 2mg; phosphorus 3mg; potassium 20mg; omega 6 fatty acid 5g.
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022