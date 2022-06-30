Yuzu Kosho Vinaigrette

Yuzu kosho is a fermented Japanese condiment made with yuzu juice and rind, Thai chiles and salt. It's an aromatic and potent paste available at Japanese markets, specialty stores, some supermarkets and online through Amazon, Instacart and other sites. It comes in two styles: red or green, depending on the color of the chiles used to make the yuzu kosho. Combine it with yuzu juice, olive oil and a touch of honey to make this bright and zingy vinaigrette. You can use either green or red yuzu kosho. Drizzle this vinaigrette on anything from roasted beets and avocado slices to scrambled eggs and, of course, your favorite salads.

Jessica Yoon Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jillian Atkinson

5 mins
5 mins
6

  • Combine oil, yuzu juice, yuzu kosho and honey in a small bowl or a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Whisk or shake until well blended.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 1 week. Let stand at room temperature for a few minutes and shake well before using.

2 Tbsp.
114 calories; carbohydrates 5g; sugars 3g; added sugar 2g; fat 11g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 1g; vitamin c 10mg; vitamin e iu 2IU; sodium 25mg; potassium 125mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g.
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022