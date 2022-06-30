Yuzu Kosho Vinaigrette

Yuzu kosho is a fermented Japanese condiment made with yuzu juice and rind, Thai chiles and salt. It's an aromatic and potent paste available at Japanese markets, specialty stores, some supermarkets and online through Amazon, Instacart and other sites. It comes in two styles: red or green, depending on the color of the chiles used to make the yuzu kosho. Combine it with yuzu juice, olive oil and a touch of honey to make this bright and zingy vinaigrette. You can use either green or red yuzu kosho. Drizzle this vinaigrette on anything from roasted beets and avocado slices to scrambled eggs and, of course, your favorite salads.