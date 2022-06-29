Artichoke, Chickpea & Mozzarella Pasta Salad
This healthy pasta salad draws inspiration from a traditional antipasto platter. Artichoke hearts and pepperoncini add briny flavor, while fresh mozzarella lends a creamy note. Serve this pasta salad at your next dinner party or backyard get-together.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Jen Causey
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2/3 cup
Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 2g; fat 9g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 7mg; vitamin a iu 252IU; vitamin c 6mg; vitamin d iu 2IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 4mg; vitamin k 4mg; sodium 317mg; calcium 42mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 13mg; phosphorus 37mg; potassium 187mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 1mcg.