Black Bean, Corn & Avocado Pasta Salad

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 Rating

Serve this colorful, veggie-packed pasta salad at your next outdoor gathering. From creamy avocado to crunchy bell peppers, this pasta salad is full of texture and flavor. A homemade herb-lime vinaigrette ties everything together.

Sophie Johnson and Carolyn Malcoun Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add pasta; cook according to package directions. During the last minute of cooking, add corn. Drain; transfer to a large bowl and let cool for 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, add oil, vinegar, cilantro, shallot, lime juice, salt and pepper to a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Cover and shake until well combined.

  • Add avocado, bell pepper, black beans, cotija and jalapeños to the pasta and corn in the large bowl; toss to combine. Add the vinaigrette; mix until well coated.

To make ahead

Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2/3 cup
Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 3g; fat 10g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 4mg; vitamin a iu 704IU; vitamin b3 niacin 3mg; vitamin c 27mg; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 40mg; vitamin k 5mg; sodium 195mg; calcium 59mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 53mg; phosphorus 119mg; potassium 314mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 3mg; selenium 15mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022