Creamy Tomato, Cucumber & Feta Pasta Salad

Enjoy this veggie-packed pasta salad at your next picnic or backyard get-together. Cucumbers and fennel provide crunch to contrast the creamy feta and Kalamata olives. A tangy herb-buttermilk dressing completes the dish.

Sophie Johnson and Sean Brady Kenniff Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jen Causey

active:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add pasta; cook according to package directions. Drain; transfer to a large bowl and let cool for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place garlic in a medium bowl; sprinkle with salt and mash with the back of a fork into a paste. Add buttermilk, mayonnaise, dill and vinegar; whisk until combined.

  • Add tomatoes, cucumbers, fennel, olives and feta to the pasta; toss to combine. Add dressing; mix until well coated.

Serving Size:
2/3 cup
Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 18g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 3g; fat 6g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 8mg; vitamin a iu 311IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 5mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; folate 21mg; vitamin k 15mg; sodium 277mg; calcium 58mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 32mg; phosphorus 109mg; potassium 199mg; zinc 1mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 16mcg.
