Skillet Berry Cobbler

This skillet berry cobbler is filled with sweet-tart berries with a hint of orange flavor. The biscuits are crunchy on the top and tender in the center.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Filling
Topping

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare filling: Stir together berries, 1/4 cup sugar, cornstarch, orange zest, orange juice and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Spoon into a 10-inch cast-iron skillet.

  • To prepare topping: Whisk whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt together in a large bowl until combined. Whisk buttermilk, oil and egg together in a small bowl. Add the buttermilk mixture to the flour mixture and stir gently until just combined.

  • Spoon 8 (scant 1/4-cup) portions of the batter evenly over the berries in the skillet. Place the skillet on a baking sheet.

  • Bake until the berries are bubbly, the juices are thickened, the topping is golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in the center of the topping comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes. Serve with whipped cream, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2/3 cup
Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 42g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 19g; added sugar 11g; fat 9g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 24mg; vitamin a iu 85IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 23mg; vitamin d iu 5IU; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 42mg; vitamin k 18mg; sodium 282mg; calcium 90mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 24mg; phosphorus 97mg; potassium 169mg; zinc 1mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 10mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022