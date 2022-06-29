Grilled Balsamic Mushrooms

The balsamic flavor shines through in these simple grilled mushrooms. Thyme and basil add brightness to the marinade. If your mushrooms are of differing sizes, halve or quarter them so they are all roughly the same size to cook evenly.

Liv Dansky Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Will Dickey

active:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4

  • Use a spoon to scrape off brown gills from underside of mushroom caps; discard. Cut the mushrooms into 1 1/2-inch pieces.

  • Whisk vinegar, oil, basil, mustard, garlic, thyme, crushed red pepper and salt together in a large bowl. Add the mushrooms; cover and let marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes. Thread onto 4 (12-inch) metal skewers. (If using wooden skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes before using.)

  • Preheat grill to medium-high (400-450°F). Use tongs to dip a paper towel in oil and oil the grill grates. Place the skewers on the oiled grates; grill, uncovered and turning occasionally, until the mushrooms are tender and lightly charred, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

  • Serve the mushrooms on the skewers or remove them from the skewers and transfer to a large plate. Sprinkle with chopped basil, if desired.

4 (12-inch) metal skewers

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 8g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 5g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 136IU; vitamin b3 niacin 5mg; vitamin c 2mg; vitamin d iu 7IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 31mg; vitamin k 6mg; sodium 248mg; calcium 24mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 16mg; phosphorus 137mg; potassium 496mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 6mg; selenium 26mcg.
