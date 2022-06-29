Veggie & Cream Cheese Sandwich

The cream cheese in this veggie and cream cheese sandwich adds flavor while holding everything in place. This colorful, well-balanced sandwich is crispy from the cucumber and peppers, sweet from tomatoes and beets, and tangy from the banana peppers.

Ali Ramee Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread 2 tablespoons cheese on each bread slice. Divide cucumber, bell pepper, tomato, beets and banana peppers between 2 of the bread slices; top each with 4 lettuce leaves. Top with the remaining 2 bread slices, cheese-side down. Slice the sandwiches in half diagonally, if desired.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 sandwich
Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 43g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 8g; fat 18g; saturated fat 11g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 40mg; vitamin a iu 1748IU; vitamin b3 niacin 4mg; vitamin c 185mg; vitamin e iu 4IU; folate 83mg; vitamin k 48mg; sodium 552mg; calcium 165mg; chromium 3mcg; iron 3mg; magnesium 71mg; phosphorus 178mg; potassium 633mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 4mg; selenium 15mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022