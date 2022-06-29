Green Goddess Sandwich

This green goddess sandwich is a fresh and satisfying sandwich. The dressing packs a flavorful punch with capers and lemon juice. The cucumber and sprouts add nice crunch, and the seasoned avocado brings in the creaminess.

Ali Ramee Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Victor Protasio

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine yogurt, parsley, tarragon, chives, capers, garlic, lemon zest and 2 tablespoons lemon juice in a medium bowl; whisk until well mixed.

  • Sprinkle avocado evenly with salt and the remaining 2 tablespoons lemon juice.

  • Spread 2 heaping tablespoons of the yogurt mixture on each bread slice. Top each of 2 bread slices with 1/2 cup watercress and cucumber, 4 slices avocado and 1/4 cup alfalfa sprouts. Top with the remaining 2 bread slices, spread-side down. Cut in half and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 sandwich
Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 44g; dietary fiber 11g; sugars 10g; fat 20g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 11g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 8mg; vitamin a iu 2207IU; vitamin b3 niacin 4mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 56mg; vitamin e iu 4IU; folate 126mg; vitamin k 328mg; sodium 582mg; calcium 208mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 64mg; phosphorus 185mg; potassium 877mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 5mg; selenium 7mcg.
