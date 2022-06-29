Green Goddess Sandwich
This green goddess sandwich is a fresh and satisfying sandwich. The dressing packs a flavorful punch with capers and lemon juice. The cucumber and sprouts add nice crunch, and the seasoned avocado brings in the creaminess.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 sandwich
Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 44g; dietary fiber 11g; sugars 10g; fat 20g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 11g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 8mg; vitamin a iu 2207IU; vitamin b3 niacin 4mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 56mg; vitamin e iu 4IU; folate 126mg; vitamin k 328mg; sodium 582mg; calcium 208mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 64mg; phosphorus 185mg; potassium 877mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 5mg; selenium 7mcg.