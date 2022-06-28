Grilled Japanese Eggplant with Fried Chiles & Mint

Here we grill slender Japanese eggplants and drizzle them with ginger-garlic-chile oil for a flavorful summer side. A squeeze of lime juice adds brightness and acidity.

Adam Dolge Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

20 mins
30 mins
4

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Cut eggplants in half lengthwise and score the flesh in a diamond pattern. Brush the cut sides with 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon pepper. 

  • Grill the eggplants, flipping occasionally, until browned and very tender, 10 to 20 minutes. Grill lime halves, cut-side down, until slightly charred, about 5 minutes. Transfer the eggplants and limes to a serving platter; sprinkle the eggplants with salt.

  • Heat the remaining 3 tablespoons oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add serranos, long hot pepper (or jalapeño), ginger and garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes, being careful not to let the mixture brown. Add mint and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. 

  • Spoon the mixture over the eggplants. Squeeze the grilled limes over them. Garnish with more mint, if desired.

2 eggplant halves (or 1 large half)
184 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 6g; fat 14g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 11g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 252IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 27mg; vitamin e iu 4IU; folate 44mg; vitamin k 9mg; sodium 297mg; calcium 29mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 31mg; phosphorus 54mg; potassium 478mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 1mcg.
