Grilled Cabbage Chopped Salad with Herbed Buttermilk Dressing

Grilling cabbage enhances its natural sweetness and adds a little smoky goodness that amps up the flavor of this simple salad.

Adam Dolge Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high. 

  • Whisk sour cream, buttermilk, chives, lemon juice, garlic powder and 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a large bowl. Set aside. 

  • Brush cabbage with oil and grill, flipping occasionally, until slightly charred and tender, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let cool for 5 minutes. 

  • Remove the cabbage core and discard. Chop the cabbage. Add to the dressing along with carrots, radishes and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Sprinkle with eggs. Garnish with chives, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
generous 1 cup
Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 7g; fat 9g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 101mg; vitamin a iu 5461IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 50mg; vitamin d iu 22IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 74mg; vitamin k 94mg; sodium 242mg; calcium 96mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 25mg; phosphorus 107mg; potassium 406mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 9mcg.
