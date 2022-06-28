Grilled Cabbage Chopped Salad with Herbed Buttermilk Dressing
Grilling cabbage enhances its natural sweetness and adds a little smoky goodness that amps up the flavor of this simple salad.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:generous 1 cup
Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 7g; fat 9g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 101mg; vitamin a iu 5461IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 50mg; vitamin d iu 22IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 74mg; vitamin k 94mg; sodium 242mg; calcium 96mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 25mg; phosphorus 107mg; potassium 406mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 9mcg.