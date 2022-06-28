Garlic Green Beans with Crispy Ground Beef

This green bean and ground beef stir-fry is seasoned with fragrant white pepper, sesame oil, ginger and garlic. Serve over rice or rice noodles.

Adam Dolge Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large flat-bottom wok or skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef and cook, breaking into large pieces with a wooden spoon, until well browned and crispy, 4 to 6 minutes. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt, then transfer to a small bowl. 

  • Meanwhile, whisk vinegar, Shaoxing (or sherry), sesame oil, fish sauce, sugar and white pepper in a small bowl. Set next to the stove.

  • Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons canola oil in the pan. Add green beans and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly charred and tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Add scallion whites, garlic and ginger; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the vinegar mixture, reserved beef and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring, until well coated, about 1 minute. Serve sprinkled with scallion greens, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 7g; added sugar 1g; fat 20g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 5g; cholesterol 37mg; vitamin a iu 1307IU; vitamin b3 niacin 4mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 25mg; vitamin d iu 2IU; vitamin e iu 4IU; folate 69mg; vitamin k 108mg; sodium 526mg; calcium 89mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 62mg; phosphorus 182mg; potassium 604mg; zinc 3mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 4g; niacin equivalents 6mg; selenium 11mcg.
