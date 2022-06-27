Caprese Pasta Salad with Salami

Tomatoes—both cherry and heirloom—are the star of the show in this pasta salad. This easy summer dinner includes salami for its rich savory flavor, but you can skip it or sub in white beans to make this dish vegetarian. Recipe adapted from Tomato Love by Joy Howard.

Joy Howard Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

25 mins
25 mins
6

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions. Rinse with cool water, drain and set aside. 

  • Whisk vinegar, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Whisk in oil in a slow, steady stream until emulsified. 

  • Add cherry tomatoes, chopped tomato, mozzarella, salami, basil and shallot to the bowl; toss to coat. Add the pasta and arugula and toss again. Garnish with basil, if desired.

1 2/3 cups
440 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 44g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 6g; fat 22g; saturated fat 7g; mono fat 9g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 35mg; vitamin a iu 1576IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 15mg; vitamin d iu 5IU; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 19mg; vitamin k 37mg; sodium 460mg; calcium 157mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 3mg; magnesium 19mg; phosphorus 57mg; potassium 539mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 5mcg.
