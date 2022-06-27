Hoisin-Glazed Pork-&-Nectarine Kebabs
Here we pair pork tenderloin and nectarines with a sweet and spicy hoisin-based sauce for flavor-packed kebabs. You can use any ripe but firm stone fruit, including apricots, plums or peaches.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Eight 12-inch metal skewers
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 kebabs
Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 21g; added sugar 4g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 74mg; vitamin a iu 550IU; vitamin b1 thiamin 1mg; vitamin b3 niacin 9mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 11mg; vitamin d iu 9IU; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 18mg; vitamin k 6mg; sodium 537mg; calcium 30mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 52mg; phosphorus 335mg; potassium 816mg; zinc 3mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 14mg; selenium 35mcg.