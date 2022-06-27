Hoisin-Glazed Pork-&-Nectarine Kebabs

Here we pair pork tenderloin and nectarines with a sweet and spicy hoisin-based sauce for flavor-packed kebabs. You can use any ripe but firm stone fruit, including apricots, plums or peaches.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine hoisin, mirin and chile-garlic sauce in a small bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons for serving. 

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Alternate pork, onion and nectarine pieces on eight 12-inch metal skewers. Brush with oil and sprinkle with pepper and salt.

  • Grill the kebabs until browned on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip and brush generously with the hoisin mixture. Continue cooking, flipping and brushing with the hoisin mixture occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the pork registers 145°F, about 10 minutes. Brush with the reserved sauce before serving.

Equipment

Eight 12-inch metal skewers

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 kebabs
Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 21g; added sugar 4g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 74mg; vitamin a iu 550IU; vitamin b1 thiamin 1mg; vitamin b3 niacin 9mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 11mg; vitamin d iu 9IU; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 18mg; vitamin k 6mg; sodium 537mg; calcium 30mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 52mg; phosphorus 335mg; potassium 816mg; zinc 3mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 14mg; selenium 35mcg.
