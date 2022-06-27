Pimiento-Cheese-Stuffed Bison Burgers

These Juicy Lucy-style burgers are stuffed with pimiento cheese for an ooey-gooey cheesy center. To add to the Southern vibes, we top them with crispy pan-fried green tomatoes.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Combine cornmeal, 1 teaspoon smoked paprika and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a shallow dish. Dredge tomato slices in the cornmeal mixture. Heat oil on a griddle or in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tomato slices and cook, flipping once, until golden, about 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, mix bison, Worcestershire and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Divide the mixture into 8 portions and form each into a patty. Place 1 tablespoon pimiento cheese in the center of 4 patties. Place the remaining 4 patties on top and pinch the edges together to seal.

  • Oil the grill rack by holding an oil-soaked paper towel with tongs. Grill the buns, cut-side down, until toasted, about 2 minutes. Grill the burgers, flipping once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 165°F, about 10 minutes. 

  • Meanwhile, mix mayonnaise, lemon juice and the remaining 3/4 teaspoon smoked paprika in a small bowl. Spread over the cut sides of the buns. Divide lettuce among the bun bottoms. Top with the patties, tomatoes and the bun tops.

Serving Size:
1 burger
Per Serving:
468 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 7g; fat 26g; saturated fat 7g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 80mg; vitamin a iu 2026IU; vitamin b3 niacin 8mg; vitamin b12 2mcg; vitamin c 11mg; vitamin d iu 2IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 39mg; vitamin k 78mg; sodium 829mg; calcium 121mg; chromium 3mcg; iron 5mg; magnesium 75mg; phosphorus 415mg; potassium 682mg; zinc 7mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 12mg; selenium 46mcg.
