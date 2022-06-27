Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

This grilled salmon recipe paired with grilled vegetables and a charred lemon-garlic vinaigrette captures the flavor of summer with smoky flavor from the grill. Asparagus and zucchini are quick and easy to grill and pair nicely with the salmon.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

    Advertisement

  • Brush zucchini and asparagus with 2 tablespoons vinaigrette and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Drizzle salmon with 2 teaspoons vinaigrette and sprinkle with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

  • Place the vegetables and the salmon pieces, skin-side down, on the grill. Grill the vegetables, turning a few times, until tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Grill the salmon, without turning, until it flakes with a fork, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Cut the vegetables into 3 or 4 pieces and place in a medium bowl. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons vinaigrette and toss to coat. Remove the skin from the salmon, if desired; serve the salmon alongside the vegetables. Drizzle the salmon with 1 tablespoon vinaigrette, if desired. (Refrigerate any remaining vinaigrette for up to 3 days.)

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 oz. salmon & 1 cup vegetables
Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 10g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 5g; added sugar 1g; fat 18g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 9g; poly fat 5g; cholesterol 78mg; vitamin a iu 1153IU; vitamin b1 thiamin 1mg; vitamin b3 niacin 13mg; vitamin b12 5mcg; vitamin c 28mg; vitamin e iu 4IU; folate 120mg; vitamin k 55mg; sodium 303mg; calcium 66mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 77mg; phosphorus 383mg; potassium 1202mg; zinc 2mg; omega 3 fatty acid 3g; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 19mg; selenium 55mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022