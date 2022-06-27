Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette
This grilled salmon recipe paired with grilled vegetables and a charred lemon-garlic vinaigrette captures the flavor of summer with smoky flavor from the grill. Asparagus and zucchini are quick and easy to grill and pair nicely with the salmon.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:4 oz. salmon & 1 cup vegetables
Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 10g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 5g; added sugar 1g; fat 18g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 9g; poly fat 5g; cholesterol 78mg; vitamin a iu 1153IU; vitamin b1 thiamin 1mg; vitamin b3 niacin 13mg; vitamin b12 5mcg; vitamin c 28mg; vitamin e iu 4IU; folate 120mg; vitamin k 55mg; sodium 303mg; calcium 66mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 77mg; phosphorus 383mg; potassium 1202mg; zinc 2mg; omega 3 fatty acid 3g; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 19mg; selenium 55mcg.