Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

This charred lemon-garlic vinaigrette picks up a pleasant smoky flavor from the grill. The garlic cooks just enough to mellow its flavor, and maple syrup balances the acidity nicely.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8

  • Preheat grill to medium.

  • Place garlic cloves on a small piece of foil. Place on the grill along with the lemon halves (cut-side down). Grill until the lemon has distinct grill marks and the garlic has softened, 4 to 6 minutes.

  • When cool enough to handle, juice the lemon. Remove and discard the garlic skins and finely chop the garlic. Place the lemon juice and the chopped garlic in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Add oil, basil, maple syrup, pepper and salt. Cover and shake well to combine.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Serving Size:
1 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
70 calories; carbohydrates 2g; sugars 1g; added sugar 1g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 36IU; vitamin c 3mg; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 2mg; vitamin k 3mg; sodium 73mg; calcium 5mg; magnesium 2mg; phosphorus 2mg; potassium 17mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g.
