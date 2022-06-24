Garlic-Butter Chicken Bites

These garlic-butter chicken bites are coated in a tangy, buttery sauce with plenty of garlic. Enjoy these tasty bites with a toothpick as an appetizer, or serve as a main dish over pasta, rice or mashed potatoes.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken in one layer and cook, turning once, until browned and cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add wine, butter and garlic to the pan; cook, stirring and scraping up any browned bits, until reduced by about half, 1 to 2 minutes. Return the chicken and any accumulated juices to the pan and toss to coat. Remove from heat and stir in herbs and lemon juice.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 11g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 98mg; vitamin a iu 292IU; vitamin b3 niacin 5mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 4mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 7mg; vitamin k 28mg; sodium 321mg; calcium 14mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 23mg; phosphorus 173mg; potassium 243mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 9mg; selenium 21mcg.
