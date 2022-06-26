Crispy Smashed Shallots with Goat Cheese & Fig Jam

These crispy smashed shallots mellow while they roast and become the perfect vessel for sweet fig jam and creamy goat cheese. Serve these shallots as an appetizer or alongside grilled chicken or steak.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Place shallot halves on the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with rosemary, salt and pepper. Roast, turning once, until browned and tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Remove the shallots from the oven. Flatten the shallot halves using the bottom of a mason jar or sturdy glass. Divide fig jam among the smashed shallots. Drizzle with vinegar and sprinkle with goat cheese. Roast until the shallots are hot and the cheese is lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 smashed shallot halves
Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 9g; added sugar 1g; fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 3g; cholesterol 2mg; vitamin a iu 7IU; vitamin c 6mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 26mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 119mg; calcium 43mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 17mg; phosphorus 59mg; potassium 257mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 1mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022