Crispy Smashed Shallots with Goat Cheese & Fig Jam
These crispy smashed shallots mellow while they roast and become the perfect vessel for sweet fig jam and creamy goat cheese. Serve these shallots as an appetizer or alongside grilled chicken or steak.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:4 smashed shallot halves
Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 9g; added sugar 1g; fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 3g; cholesterol 2mg; vitamin a iu 7IU; vitamin c 6mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 26mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 119mg; calcium 43mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 17mg; phosphorus 59mg; potassium 257mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 1mcg.