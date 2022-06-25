Spicy Mango Margaritas
These no-sugar-added margaritas get sweetness from mango nectar instead of simple syrup. The nectar adds a refreshingly tropical flavor that pairs nicely with muddled jalapeño and the spicy seasoning along the rim of each glass.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cocktail
Per Serving:
149 calories; carbohydrates 12g; sugars 10g; vitamin a iu 510IU; vitamin c 11mg; folate 4mg; sodium 192mg; calcium 5mg; magnesium 4mg; phosphorus 7mg; potassium 52mg.