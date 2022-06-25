No-Sugar-Added Spicy Mango Margaritas

These no-sugar-added margaritas get sweetness from mango nectar instead of simple syrup. The nectar adds a refreshingly tropical flavor that pairs nicely with muddled jalapeño and the spicy seasoning along the rim of each glass.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

10 mins
15 mins
6

  • Combine tequila, mango nectar, lime juice and triple sec in a pitcher. Add jalapeño slices and muddle with a wooden spoon. Let stand for 5 minutes.

  • Spread Tajín on a small plate. Rub lime wedge around the rims of 6 glasses; dip in the Tajín. Fill the glasses with ice and top with about 1/2 cup margarita mixture each. Garnish with lime wedges, if desired.

1 cocktail
149 calories; carbohydrates 12g; sugars 10g; vitamin a iu 510IU; vitamin c 11mg; folate 4mg; sodium 192mg; calcium 5mg; magnesium 4mg; phosphorus 7mg; potassium 52mg.
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022