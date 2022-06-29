Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato, Tuna & Pea Pasta Salad

Serve this healthy pasta salad at your next barbecue or backyard get-together. A garlicky buttermilk dressing adds creaminess, while sun-dried tomatoes provide a nice chewiness. Look for sun-dried tomatoes that are not packed in oil.

Sophie Johnson and Sean Brady Kenniff Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add pasta; cook according to package directions. During the last minute of cooking, add peas.

  • Meanwhile, place garlic in a medium bowl; sprinkle with salt and mash with the back of a fork into a chunky paste. Add buttermilk, mayonnaise, chives and vinegar; whisk until combined.

  • Drain the pasta and peas and transfer to a large bowl. Add half the dressing and toss to combine. Cool to room temperature, tossing occasionally, about 10 minutes.

  • Add summer squash, tuna, Parmesan, sun-dried tomatoes and the remaining dressing to the pasta mixture; mix until well combined.

To make ahead

Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2/3 cup
Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 4g; fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 11mg; vitamin a iu 593IU; vitamin b3 niacin 3mg; vitamin c 9mg; vitamin d iu 17IU; folate 20mg; vitamin k 17mg; sodium 244mg; calcium 73mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 17mg; phosphorus 71mg; potassium 219mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; selenium 13mcg.
