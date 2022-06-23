Pineapple-Cilantro Agua Fresca

When you want to sip on something fruity and refreshing, make this agua fresca. Popular throughout Mexico and South America, this fruit-infused water blends pineapple and water with lime juice and cilantro for even more flavor. The fruit is pureed and can be strained, but we skip the latter step for a thicker beverage. You can spike it if you want; stir 1 1/2 ounces of rum into each serving.