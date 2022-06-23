Pineapple-Cilantro Agua Fresca
When you want to sip on something fruity and refreshing, make this agua fresca. Popular throughout Mexico and South America, this fruit-infused water blends pineapple and water with lime juice and cilantro for even more flavor. The fruit is pureed and can be strained, but we skip the latter step for a thicker beverage. You can spike it if you want; stir 1 1/2 ounces of rum into each serving.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
To make ahead
Refrigerate for up to 3 days.
106 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 21g; added sugar 5g; vitamin a iu 122IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 82mg; folate 33mg; vitamin k 3mg; sodium 6mg; calcium 26mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 22mg; phosphorus 14mg; potassium 191mg; niacin equivalents 1mg.