Strawberry-Hibiscus Agua Fresca

This refreshing drink combines strawberries and water with lime juice for a balance of sweet and tart notes. Hibiscus powder adds vibrant color to this sweetened fruit-infused water popular throughout Mexico and South America. We skip straining the pureed fruit for a thicker drink, but you can opt to strain it if you prefer. To make an alcoholic agua fresca, try stirring 1 1/2 ounces of vodka or tequila into each serving.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Carson Downing

5 mins
5 mins
2

  • Combine strawberries, water, lime juice, agave and hibiscus powder in a blender. Process until smooth. Serve over ice.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

about 1 1/2 cups
80 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 14g; added sugar 5g; fat 1g; vitamin a iu 35IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 101mg; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 43mg; vitamin k 5mg; sodium 6mg; calcium 33mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 23mg; phosphorus 41mg; potassium 264mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 1mcg.
