Watermelon-Basil Agua Fresca
Sweetened fruit-infused water popular throughout Mexico and South America, this refreshing drink blends watermelon and water with lime juice and basil for even more flavor. The fruit for agua fresca is pureed and can be strained, but we skip the latter step for a thicker drink. Try it spiked by stirring 1 1/2 ounces gin or vodka into each serving.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
69 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 14g; added sugar 5g; vitamin a iu 949IU; vitamin c 16mg; folate 8mg; vitamin k 7mg; sodium 6mg; calcium 18mg; magnesium 18mg; phosphorus 19mg; potassium 185mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 1mcg.