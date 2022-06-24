Watermelon-Basil Agua Fresca

Sweetened fruit-infused water popular throughout Mexico and South America, this refreshing drink blends watermelon and water with lime juice and basil for even more flavor. The fruit for agua fresca is pureed and can be strained, but we skip the latter step for a thicker drink. Try it spiked by stirring 1 1/2 ounces gin or vodka into each serving.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine watermelon, water, lime juice, agave and basil in a blender. Process until smooth. Serve over ice.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
69 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 14g; added sugar 5g; vitamin a iu 949IU; vitamin c 16mg; folate 8mg; vitamin k 7mg; sodium 6mg; calcium 18mg; magnesium 18mg; phosphorus 19mg; potassium 185mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 1mcg.
