Cantaloupe-Tarragon Agua Fresca
With just five ingredients and five minutes, you can create a refreshing agua fresca, a drink popular throughout Mexico and South America. We blend cantaloupe and water with lime juice and tarragon for a flavorful beverage. We skip straining the fruit for a thicker drink, but you can strain it if you prefer. Try the agua fresca spiked by topping off each serving with a little sparkling wine.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 17g; added sugar 5g; vitamin a iu 5432IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 62mg; folate 36mg; vitamin k 6mg; sodium 30mg; calcium 21mg; magnesium 22mg; phosphorus 26mg; potassium 442mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 1mcg.