Cucumber-Mint Agua Fresca

This fruit-infused water is cool, refreshing and perfect for warm weather. To create this agua fresca, a drink popular throughout Mexico and South America, we blend cucumber and water with lime juice and mint for even more flavor. Want to make an alcoholic version? Try adding 1 1/2 ounces of vodka or gin into each serving.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cucumber, water, lime juice, agave and mint in a blender. Process until smooth. Serve over ice.

    Advertisement

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 7g; added sugar 5g; vitamin a iu 226IU; vitamin c 8mg; folate 24mg; vitamin k 11mg; sodium 8mg; calcium 29mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 20mg; phosphorus 31mg; potassium 204mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022