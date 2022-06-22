Grilled Veggie, Tofu & Pesto Sandwich

We load up tofu with spices like garlic powder and smoked paprika, then grill it along with vegetables to build a substantial meatless sandwich. (If you want to make it even more flavorful, let the tofu marinate in the spices and oil in the fridge overnight.) To make this grilled vegetable sandwich vegan, look for a plant-based pesto made without Parmesan cheese.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high. Place a baking sheet next to the grill. 

  • Grill peppers, turning occasionally, until the skin is charred, 8 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl, cover and let steam for 10 minutes. 

  • Slip off the pepper skins and remove stems and seeds (discard skins, stems and seeds). Slice the peppers into wedges and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt.

  • Meanwhile, combine 5 tablespoons oil, garlic powder, oregano, smoked paprika, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Brush 1 tablespoon of the mixture on one side of each bread slice. Brush the remaining spiced oil evenly over both sides of tofu slices. 

  • Oil the grill rack by holding an oil-dipped paper towel with tongs. Brush zucchini with the remaining 1 teaspoon oil and sprinkle with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Grill the tofu, flipping once, until lightly charred, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate and drizzle with lemon juice. Grill the zucchini until tender and charred, about 2 minutes per side. Grill the bread, oiled-side down, until crispy, about 2 minutes.  

  • Spread pesto on the untoasted sides of the bread. Halve the zucchini slices. Top 4 of the bread slices with arugula, tofu, peppers and zucchini. Top with the remaining bread slices.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 sandwich
Per Serving:
538 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 42g; dietary fiber 8g; sugars 8g; fat 32g; saturated fat 5g; mono fat 19g; poly fat 6g; vitamin a iu 2647IU; vitamin b3 niacin 6mg; vitamin c 61mg; vitamin e iu 7IU; folate 57mg; vitamin k 42mg; sodium 916mg; calcium 348mg; iron 5mg; magnesium 65mg; phosphorus 189mg; potassium 443mg; zinc 1mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 5g; niacin equivalents 6mg; selenium 12mcg.
