Grilled Zucchini & Halloumi with Herbed Couscous

If you don't love the idea of flipping each vegetable on the grill, enlist the help of a grill basket instead. Then you can just give the veggies a quick stir or toss halfway through cooking.

Devon O'Brien Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high. 

    Advertisement

  • Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add couscous, reduce heat to low, cover and simmer until tender and the liquid has been absorbed, about 15 minutes. Drain off any remaining liquid and rinse the couscous under cold water to cool slightly. Return to the pot and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, toss zucchini and onion with 1 tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Grill the zucchini, onion and halloumi, flipping once, until tender and lightly charred, about 8 minutes. 

  • Whisk lemon zest and juice, vinegar, mustard, cumin, garlic powder and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in the remaining 6 tablespoons oil. 

  • Add herbs to the couscous and toss to combine. Serve the couscous with the vegetables and halloumi and drizzled with the dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup couscous, 1 2/3 cups vegetables, 2 oz. halloumi & 2 Tbsp. dressing
Per Serving:
633 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 48g; dietary fiber 9g; sugars 3g; fat 42g; saturated fat 14g; mono fat 19g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 41mg; vitamin a iu 1258IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 70mg; vitamin e iu 5IU; folate 50mg; vitamin k 34mg; sodium 787mg; calcium 492mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 68mg; phosphorus 176mg; potassium 886mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 1mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022