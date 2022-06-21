Chunky Black Bean Salsa with Corn & Bell Pepper
This TikTok-trending, veggie-packed salsa gets inspiration from Texas caviar (aka cowboy caviar), a dish created in 1940 to ring in the New Year by Helen Corbitt, who was a chef at Neiman Marcus. Scoop it up with tortilla chips or try it as a topping for grilled meat or fish, or as a filling for a quick quesadilla.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate for up to 4 days; the salsa will get more and more flavorful.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup salsa & 1 oz. chips
Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 32g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 3g; added sugar 1g; fat 11g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 4g; vitamin a iu 568IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 19mg; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 22mg; vitamin k 11mg; sodium 228mg; calcium 61mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 56mg; phosphorus 125mg; potassium 275mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 3g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 3mcg.