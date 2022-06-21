Grinder Salad Sandwich

Inspired by the viral TikTok trend, we put our own spin on the grinder salad sandwich. We stick to one deli meat, in this case turkey, to cut back on sodium. For the salad topping, additions like bell pepper, red onion and tomato add color and crunch while also amping up the veggies. Whether you call it a grinder, hoagie or sub, you'll want to make this sandwich again and again.

Karen Rankin Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Fred Hardy

active:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

  • Position rack in middle of oven; preheat to 425°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Cut rolls in half horizontally. Place cut-side up on the prepared baking sheet. Divide turkey evenly among the roll bottoms; top with two half-pieces of cheese. Set aside.

  • Combine lettuce, bell peppers, tomato, onion and parsley in a medium bowl. Whisk together mayonnaise, vinegar and Italian seasoning in a small bowl until combined. Pour the dressing over the salad; toss to combine and let stand for 5 minutes.

  • Bake the sandwiches until the cheese is melted, the turkey is warmed and the roll tops are toasted, about 8 minutes.

  • Top each sandwich bottom with about 1 cup of the salad mixture. Place the roll tops on the sandwiches; cut in half crosswise. Serve immediately.

Parchment paper

Deli meats are notoriously salty. To help keep the sodium content of this sandwich in a healthy range, choose a deli meat with less than 200 milligrams of sodium per ounce. Those labeled low-sodium, reduced-sodium or no-salt added are a good start. (We analyzed this recipe with 50%-less-sodium turkey that contributes 162 mg of sodium per ounce.)

Serving Size:
1 sandwich
Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 49g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 9g; fat 18g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 8g; cholesterol 46mg; vitamin a iu 2059IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 66mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 46mg; vitamin k 68mg; sodium 930mg; calcium 128mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 3mg; magnesium 17mg; phosphorus 42mg; potassium 578mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 6g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 1mcg.
