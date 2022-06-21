Grinder Salad Sandwich
Inspired by the viral TikTok trend, we put our own spin on the grinder salad sandwich. We stick to one deli meat, in this case turkey, to cut back on sodium. For the salad topping, additions like bell pepper, red onion and tomato add color and crunch while also amping up the veggies. Whether you call it a grinder, hoagie or sub, you'll want to make this sandwich again and again.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Parchment paper
Tip
Deli meats are notoriously salty. To help keep the sodium content of this sandwich in a healthy range, choose a deli meat with less than 200 milligrams of sodium per ounce. Those labeled low-sodium, reduced-sodium or no-salt added are a good start. (We analyzed this recipe with 50%-less-sodium turkey that contributes 162 mg of sodium per ounce.)