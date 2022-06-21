Cucumber-Ribbons Caesar Salad
These pretty cucumber ribbons are dressed in an easy Caesar salad dressing. Grape tomatoes add color and a hit of sweetness. Serve this refreshing salad alongside grilled chicken or steak.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Credit: Jacob Fox
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 4g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 5mg; vitamin a iu 255IU; vitamin c 7mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 18mg; vitamin k 15mg; sodium 263mg; calcium 42mg; magnesium 16mg; phosphorus 43mg; potassium 193mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 1mcg.