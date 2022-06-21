Cucumber-Ribbons Caesar Salad

These pretty cucumber ribbons are dressed in an easy Caesar salad dressing. Grape tomatoes add color and a hit of sweetness. Serve this refreshing salad alongside grilled chicken or steak.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel cucumbers to leave alternating green stripes. Slice the cucumbers in half lengthwise; scrape the seeds out with a spoon. Using a wide vegetable peeler or sharp knife, cut lengthwise into very thin slices. Place in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze gently to remove any excess moisture. Place in a medium bowl along with tomatoes.

  • Combine Parmesan, lemon juice, mayonnaise, oil, garlic, anchovy paste, salt and pepper in a small jar with a tight-fitting lid. Cover and shake until well combined and the anchovy paste has dissolved. Pour the dressing over the vegetables and toss to coat. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 4g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 5mg; vitamin a iu 255IU; vitamin c 7mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 18mg; vitamin k 15mg; sodium 263mg; calcium 42mg; magnesium 16mg; phosphorus 43mg; potassium 193mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 1mcg.
