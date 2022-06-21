Creamy Maple-Dijon Chicken Cutlets

These creamy maple-Dijon cutlets are the perfect combination of sweet and savory from the mustard and maple syrup. Pull together a simple side dish and you'll have a satisfying dinner in 20 minutes or less.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Brie Passano

20 mins
20 mins
4

  • Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until browned and just cooked through, about 6 minutes total. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add onion and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add vinegar and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the liquid has mostly evaporated, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in cream, mustard, maple syrup and any accumulated juices from the chicken; simmer until slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes more. Return the chicken to the pan and turn to coat with the sauce. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired.

1 cutlet & 2 Tbsp. sauce
288 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 7g; sugars 6g; added sugar 5g; fat 16g; saturated fat 7g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 99mg; vitamin a iu 442IU; vitamin c 1mg; vitamin d iu 19IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 3mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 338mg; calcium 31mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 1mg; magnesium 6mg; phosphorus 22mg; potassium 71mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; selenium 1mcg.
