Lemony Spaghetti with Parmesan & Thyme

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This simple lemony spaghetti with Parmesan and thyme is delicious on its own or jazzed up with leftover cooked chicken or veggies.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add spaghetti and cook according to package directions. Reserve 1/4 cup pasta water, then drain.

    Advertisement

  • Return the pot to medium heat. Add butter, oil, thyme, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt, pepper and the reserved 1/4 cup pasta water. Stir to combine. Return the spaghetti to the pot along with Parmesan. Toss well to coat. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 43g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 2g; fat 16g; saturated fat 6g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 21mg; vitamin a iu 272IU; vitamin b3 niacin 5mg; vitamin c 4mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 41mg; vitamin k 2mg; sodium 269mg; calcium 79mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 77mg; phosphorus 239mg; potassium 271mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 5mg; selenium 46mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022