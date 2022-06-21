Lemony Spaghetti with Parmesan & Thyme
This simple lemony spaghetti with Parmesan and thyme is delicious on its own or jazzed up with leftover cooked chicken or veggies.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Brie Passano
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 cup
Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 43g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 2g; fat 16g; saturated fat 6g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 21mg; vitamin a iu 272IU; vitamin b3 niacin 5mg; vitamin c 4mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 41mg; vitamin k 2mg; sodium 269mg; calcium 79mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 77mg; phosphorus 239mg; potassium 271mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 5mg; selenium 46mcg.