Sai Bhaji (Chana Dal with Spinach & Vegetables)
Sai bhaji means "green vegetable" in Sindhi, the language spoken by people who are native to the Sindh region of modern-day Pakistan or have roots in ancient settlements by the Indus River. (Many Sindhis left what became Pakistan for India after the country was partitioned, or are part of the Indian diaspora.) One of the easier Sindhi recipes, this flavorful blend of legumes and vegetables allows plenty of room to improvise with just about any vegetable you have on hand. It's traditionally served with Sindhi-style rice, cooked with caramelized onions and garam masala, or steamed white rice, and aloo tuk (spicy double-fried potato slices). Or you can simmer it longer so it's thick enough to serve with rotis.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead:
Soak chana dal 4 to 8 hours ahead. Refrigerate sai bhaji for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Equipment:
6-qt. electric pressure cooker
Tip:
Many modern Indian homes keep a jar of ginger garlic paste (routinely added to gravies and curries) handy in their kitchens. Look for it at Asian markets, in the international aisle at well-stocked supermarkets or online. Or you can make your own by grating equal parts ginger and garlic.