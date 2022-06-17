Sai Bhaji (Chana Dal with Spinach & Vegetables)

Sai bhaji means "green vegetable" in Sindhi, the language spoken by people who are native to the Sindh region of modern-day Pakistan or have roots in ancient settlements by the Indus River. (Many Sindhis left what became Pakistan for India after the country was partitioned, or are part of the Indian diaspora.) One of the easier Sindhi recipes, this flavorful blend of legumes and vegetables allows plenty of room to improvise with just about any vegetable you have on hand. It's traditionally served with Sindhi-style rice, cooked with caramelized onions and garam masala, or steamed white rice, and aloo tuk (spicy double-fried potato slices). Or you can simmer it longer so it's thick enough to serve with rotis.

Natasha Amar
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Natasha Amar

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
other-time:
plus 4 hrs soaking time
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker on Sauté mode for 1 minute. Add onions and ginger garlic paste; cook, stirring frequently, until the onions are translucent, about 2 minutes. Add chile, coriander, cumin and turmeric; stir until well combined. Add tomatoes, potato and carrot; cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes begin to soften, about 4 minutes.

  • Rinse and drain chana dal. Add to the pressure cooker along with spinach, dill, salt and 2 cups water. Close and lock the lid. Cook on High pressure for 10 minutes. Turn off the cooker and let the pressure release naturally for 5 minutes, then carefully release the remaining pressure manually.

  • Add the remaining 1 cup water. Puree the sai bhaji with an immersion blender or in a regular blender until chunky-smooth (use caution when blending hot liquids). Simmer over low heat until slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes.

To make ahead:

Soak chana dal 4 to 8 hours ahead. Refrigerate sai bhaji for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Equipment:

6-qt. electric pressure cooker

Tip:

Many modern Indian homes keep a jar of ginger garlic paste (routinely added to gravies and curries) handy in their kitchens. Look for it at Asian markets, in the international aisle at well-stocked supermarkets or online. Or you can make your own by grating equal parts ginger and garlic. 

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 13g; sugars 6g; fat 9g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 2g; vitamin a iu 8136IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 35mg; vitamin e iu 4IU; folate 130mg; vitamin k 262mg; sodium 356mg; calcium 97mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 4mg; magnesium 105mg; potassium 1026mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g.
