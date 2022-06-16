Air-Fryer Apples

These air-fryer apples are warm and tender, with cinnamon and orange zest adding subtle spice and flavor. Maple syrup makes these air-fryer apples just sweet enough.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

active:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2

  • Preheat air fryer to 375°F for 5 minutes. Lightly coat the fryer basket with cooking spray.

  • Combine apple slices, maple syrup, orange zest, oil, vanilla, cinnamon and salt in a medium bowl; toss well to coat. Working in batches if necessary, spread the apple slices in a single layer in the fryer basket. Cook until the apples are tender and browned at the edges, about 12 minutes.

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 39g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 30g; added sugar 6g; fat 3g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 138IU; vitamin c 15mg; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 7mg; vitamin k 7mg; sodium 150mg; calcium 36mg; chromium 2mcg; magnesium 14mg; phosphorus 25mg; potassium 266mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g.
