Air-Fryer Corn on the Cob

Air-fryer corn on the cob is a simple way to cook sweet corn with little mess. We like it smothered in butter, salt and pepper, but any spice blend will work well.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

10 mins
25 mins
4

  • Preheat air fryer to 375°F for 5 minutes. Brush corn with butter and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Working in batches, if necessary, place the corn in a single layer in the air-fryer basket and cook until tender and golden brown in spots, about 15 minutes.

3 pieces
149 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 5g; fat 5g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 8mg; vitamin a iu 91IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 10mg; folate 66mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 167mg; calcium 4mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 53mg; phosphorus 128mg; potassium 388mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 3mg; selenium 1mcg.
